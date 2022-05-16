Chicago curfew tightened after killing near 'Bean' sculpture

The mayor’s approach prompted quick backlash, including from the ACLU of Illinois that said in a statement it would result in “unnecessary stops and arrests and further strain relations between (the police department) and young people of color.”

Alderman Roderick Sawyer, chair of Aldermanic Black Caucus, on Monday called the mayor’s actions “unilateral and discriminatory.”

“For decades, our Black and Brown children have been made to feel they don’t belong in certain parts of our great city, and this is yet another example,” Sawyer said in a statement.

The city’s public teachers union, which has frequently clashed with Lightfoot since she took office, echoed Sawyer’s concern: “Why does a Black mayor of a city with a large population of Black residents insist on deepening Black pain and trauma?”

Lightfoot, the city’s first Black female mayor, rejected accusations that the park restrictions or tighter curfew were an outsized response to the weekend killing. The goal, she said, is to educate kids and their parents about the new policies and encourage them to seek out organized activities in communities across the city.

“Here on Planet Earth, in reality, we have a crisis in our city and we have to take action,” she said when asked to respond to the ACLU’s criticism.

It is a delicate issue in Chicago, where suspicion of the city's crime-fighting policies dates back decades thanks to well known incidents of police torture of Black suspects and general mistrust between law enforcement and people of color. The reminders of such history include the conviction of a white officer in the shooting death of Black teen Laquan McDonal d — which included the city's monthslong legal battle to keep the video of the shooting from being made public — to the dismissal of cases against dozens of Blacks who were framed for drug crimes by a police officer.

In recent weeks, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has made a point of repeatedly pointing out that the department takes all crime seriously, regardless of the color of the victims and the suspects.

Civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officers in 2020 prompted a similar debate in Chicago. After people broke windows and stole from downtown businesses, including retailers in the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district, Lightfoot ordered bridges raised to minimize further damage.

Officials in communities on the city’s West and South sides, though, said it encouraged crime targeting businesses in their communities, where residents are largely Black or Latinx.

“What does it mean when everybody knows they mean us and they don’t say it, what it means when they are talking about Black kids and they don’t say it,” asked Marshall Hatch, a prominent Black minister on the city’s West Side, of the new park restrictions and tightened curfew.

Hatch said the mayor’s orders are especially significant to teens and younger children on the city’s South and West Side, whose families may be unable to afford a typical vacation apart from visiting the lakefront and downtown attractions.

The orders also come at a difficult time for the downtown area where the shooting happened and where, just earlier this month, two people were struck by stray bullets just outside the Chicago Theatre, prompting the cancelation of a performance.

Both Millennium Park and the theater are within the borders of the same police district that’s long been one of the safest communities in the city.

The First District had seen just three homicides this year before the teen’s death on Saturday.

In contrast, there were 18 homicides in the 11th District on the city’s West Side and 16 in the 7th District on the South Side as of May 8. according to department statistics.

But last year as of May 8, there was just one homicide in the downtown First district and the number of crimes, ranging from robbery to theft to aggravated battery is higher — in some crimes, dramatically so — than by the same time in 2021.

The 353 thefts is greater than the combined total of the other two districts — perhaps unsurprising given its appeal for shoppers, tourists and sightseers.

A single crime is unlikely to affect the number of visitors to Chicago but research has shown a “correlation between the perceptions of crime and safety” and travelers’ selected destinations, said Sharon Zou, an assistant professor in the Department of Recreation, Sport and Tourism at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

For families in particular, she said “concerns about safety can be a deal-breaker.”

That could mean problems for Chicago, which saw tourists virtually disappear during the COVID-19 pandemic and now is eager to draw back crowds.

The Chicago Loop Alliance, a membership organization for businesses, reported that pedestrian traffic in the city’s core has continued to recover but is still around 65% compared to a typical year prior to 2020. Demand for hotel rooms in the Loop remained below typical pre-pandemic figures in March but far exceeded the same time last year — about 64% this year compared to 36% in 2021.

Chicago's northern neighbor of Milwaukee is struggling with a similar dynamic in an entertainment district where 21 people were shot in three separate incidents as thousands gathered for a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

There, too, community activists argue that city officials are more focused on one part of the city while gun violence is routine elsewhere.

Frank Lockett, president of Stop the Violence Ministry, said he understands the police focus on downtown but he knows the entire city needs help.

“Right now, the whole of Milwaukee needs (attention),” he said. ”(The shootings in the entertainment district) were spur of the moment and probably won’t happen down there again. What’s been going on in the city’s been going on for years.”

AP writer Todd Richmond in Madison, Wis. contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - People enjoy the Cloud Gate (The Bean) in Millennium Park in Chicago, Dec. 30, 2012. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday, May 14, 2022, near "The Bean" sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, which is among the city's most popular tourist attractions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago police block traffic near State and Monroe streets after crowds of young people flooded the Loop after a fatal shooting in Millennial Park in Chicago, late Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tina Sfondeles/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tina Sfondeles

Caption FILE - Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. A curfew banning unaccompanied minors will be implemented to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, which is among the city's most popular tourist attractions, city officials said Sunday, May 15, 2022. "This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable," Lightfoot said in a statement. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Caption Chicago police monitor the movements of groups of young people in downtown Chicago after a teenage boy was shot and fatally wounded near "The Bean" sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park and the area erupted in disturbances on Saturday, May 14, 2022, (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Terrence Antonio James