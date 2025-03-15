Chicago dyes its river bright green as it opens St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The dyeing immediately precedes the annual downtown St. Patrick's Day parade. The day — which falls on Monday this year — celebrates Irish culture. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is credited with having brought Christianity there in the fifth century.

The dye is nontoxic. While the river stays bright for several hours, some trace of color can remain for days.

A second St. Patrick's Day parade was scheduled for Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP