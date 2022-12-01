Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

Like many economists, Goolsbee initially characterized the current bout of inflation as a temporary one that would likely pass. In response to a survey by the University of Chicago's Booth Business School, in July 2021, he suggested that the then-elevated unemployment rate of about 7% made it unlikely that high inflation would persist.

Last September, Goolsbee expressed some concern in an interview with the business cable channel CNBC that the Fed might raise rates higher than needed to fight inflation and cause an economic downturn.

He urged the Fed to take a “data dependent” approach to its rate decisions and said, "If the Fed keeps raising rates, that’s been the most common cause of recessions in the history of the United States.”

Last week, on Fox Business, Goolsbee sounded a more cautious note, saying there could be more supply shocks from China's COVID-19 lockdowns, which would likely keep inflation elevated.

“I hope that we’ve peaked, but I think that the rate at which it comes down, it might not be as rapid as everyone wants," he said.

As an academic, Goolsbee has pushed to expand the available data on inflation. He worked with the software company Adobe to create an online inflation index. That index showed that online price increases have generally been smaller than those in physical stores.

He cited that data in a column in the New York Times last year that urged the government to measure how inflation affects different income groups. Goolsbee wrote that because higher-income Americans are more likely to shop online and to spend a smaller proportion of their incomes on food and gas, they likely experience a smaller inflation rate than do lower-income Americans.