Chicago man gets life in prison for killing 6 family members

Investigators said DNA tests linked Uribe Cruz to the crime. They said cellphone records also connected both Uribe Cruz and Ramos to the scene.

Ramos in her testimony described how Uribe Cruz methodically killed each victim. She's expected to be sentenced next month.

Uribe Cruz declined to give a statement before he was sentenced.

His attorneys said in court that they intend to appeal. They said during his trial he could not have killed all six people by himself. They suggested he was present when the family was killed in a robbery by four masked men.