Chicago man who saved man on train tracks gets free car

“I was hoping I could just grab him and not feel nothing, but I felt a little shock,” Perry said. “I felt it all though my body actually. I didn’t let that stop me.”

With the help of another commuter, Perry administered CPR on the man, who had been electrocuted. The man was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the incident that led to the man falling onto the tracks, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Perry's car was delivered to him blocks from his home as residents and police officers looked on in support.

“So many times people think these young men are out here doing the wrong thing, but this is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing,” said Chicago police Lt. Yolanda Irving.

