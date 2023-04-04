Tight Chicago mayor's race between progressive, moderate Dem

“This is no time for on-the-job training,” Vallas said. “This is no time for someone who has no specifics who really can’t answer questions in a substantive way.”

Johnson, in turn, has argued Vallas, who has run for office multiple times as a Democrat, is too right-wing to lead Chicago. He noted some of his major donors have also supported Republicans, including Donald Trump, and that the controversial head of the police union has defended Jan. 6 insurrectionists. During a rally late last week with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and progressive standard-bearer, he described his opponent as part of the extremist right and other “greedy profiteers.”

“When you take dollars from Trump supporters and try to cast yourself as part of the progressive movement — man, sit down,” Johnson said before leading a crowd of several thousand gathered for the rally in chanting “Paul Vallas, take a seat."

Alfred Emerson, 30, who works in commercial real estate, said Tuesday that he voted for Vallas.

“We need a new mayor who’s going to take care of crime in our city. I think that’s more important than anything,” Emerson said.

Keegan Phillips, 28, who works in marketing, voted for Johnson, saying the most important issues to him include economic development and neighborhood safety.

“I felt like his experience as a teacher and as a public servant is important to me in leading the city," Phillips said.

Johnson and Vallas were the top two vote-getters in the all-Democrat but officially nonpartisan February race, which moved to the runoff because no candidate received over 50%. Both candidates have deep roots in the Democratic Party, though with vastly different backgrounds.

Johnson, who is Black, grew up poor and is now raising his children in one of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods. After teaching middle and high school, he helped mobilize teachers, including during a historic 2012 strike, through which the Chicago Teachers Union became highly influential in city politics.

The 47-year-old says that instead of investing more in policing and incarceration, the city should focus on mental health treatment, affordable housing for all and jobs for youth. He has proposed a plan he says will raise $800 million by taxing “ultrarich” individuals and businesses, including a per-employee “head tax” on employers and an additional tax on hotel room stays. Vallas says that so-called “tax-the-rich” plan would be a disaster for the city's recovering economy.

Vallas, who finished in first place in the February election, was the only white candidate in that nine-person field. The 69-year-old was endorsed by Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, as well as the local Chamber of Commerce. The grandson of Greek immigrants, he grew up working in family restaurants. He has two sons who have worked as police officers, one of whom is now a firefighter.

After working as budget director under then-Mayor Richard M. Daley, Vallas was appointed to take over Chicago Public Schools. He then went on to lead districts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and in Philadelphia and Bridgeport, Connecticut. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019.

This election, he has focused heavily on how to improve morale among officers — Vallas was a consultant for the union during its negotiations with Lightfoot's City Hall — and said he would promote a new police superintendent from within the department's ranks.

Associated Press journalist Teresa Crawford contributed.