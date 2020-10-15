Chicago officer sues former chief for sexual harassment

Lightfoot's office referred questions about the lawsuit to the city's law department. The law department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes as the department was expected Thursday to announce possible discipline of officers involved in the October 2019 incident in which Johnson, after a night of drinking, was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle and allowed by officers to drive home.

According to previously published reports, Donald was suspected of damaging her police-issued cellphone and removing its data card before investigators could examine it. It was not immediately clear if Donald was one of the officers expected to be suspended.

The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the dramatic downfall of Johnson, a popular police chief Lightfoot fired in December 2019 for what she said were lies he told her about his actions that night. While Johnson admitted to the mayor that he’d had “a couple of drinks” that night, he blamed his condition on a change in his blood pressure medication. Later, media reports and surveillance video from a Chicago bar revealed he had been drinking heavily that night.

Shortly after he was fired, Johnson released a statement through his attorney acknowledging that he’d made a “poor decision” but maintained he did not “intentionally mislead or deceive” anyone.

Officers responding to a 911 call from someone reporting a man asleep at a wheel of his idling vehicle did not issue any citations for Johnson. Instead, they escorted him home, following him, according to Ferguson’s report, as he ran a stop sign and drove for a short time in the wrong lane.