Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

No officers were wounded, but the four who fired shots were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Brown said.

The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers turned on their body cameras during the shooting. The video will be released within 60 days.

The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Wednesday of two federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and a Chicago task force officer. Eugene McClaurin, 28, of Chicago, was charged Thursday in the shooting of one of the agents.

Authorities said he claimed to have mistaken the officers for rival gang members.

The agents and officer were treated at hospitals and later released.

“It’s a very dangerous time to be in law enforcement," Brown said Friday. "These officers face death day in and day out to protect the people of Chicago. There is no regard for law enforcement’s presence.”

Chicago police and emergency medical personnel work at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Chicago, Friday, July 9, 2021. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Antonio Perez Credit: Antonio Perez

Chicago police work at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Chicago, Friday, July 9, 2021. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Antonio Perez Credit: Antonio Perez

Police investigate the scene in which police opened fire during an arrest near 109 S Kilpatrick in West Garfield Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Police investigate the scene in which police opened fire during an arrest near 109 S Kilpatrick in West Garfield Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Police investigate the scene in which police opened fire during an arrest near 109 S Kilpatrick in West Garfield Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown briefs and answers questions from the media regarding the recent police shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown briefs and answers questions from the media regarding the recent police shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown briefs and answers questions from the media regarding the recent police shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. Law enforcement officers in Chicago shot and wounded a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez