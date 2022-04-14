Chicago police review board completes Toledo shooting probe

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will make its final report into the shooting public after Brown reviews it and responds to any of its recommended disciplinary actions against the officers who were involved in the chase and shooting. Brown has 60 days to do so but can request a 30-day extension.

Officers were investigating after a gunshot detection system the police department uses recorded eight suspected shots in the city's Little Village neighborhood on March 29, 2021. When they arrived, the only two people they saw were Toledo and Ruben Roman, then 21, who both started to run away.