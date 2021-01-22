Chicago teachers to start getting vaccinated in mid-February

Chicago Public Schools, which is the nation's third-largest district, said in a statement that its mid-February rollout would be the beginning of a multi-month effort to offer vaccinations to its thousands of teachers and other staff members, who like educators throughout Illinois, will be eligible to receive the shots as of Monday under the state's plan.

The announcement came a day after the union's 25,000 members began voting on whether to back its leadership's resolution to continue teaching from home in defiance of the district's order for roughly 10,000 K-8 educators to return to school for the first time since March. The union's vote is set to conclude Saturday.