Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire

“A fire started in a trash can is one thing, but one caused by sunlight magnified by glass bottles? That's a new one,” Johnson said.

North Texas has been plagued by numerous explosive wildfires fostered by extreme drought conditions combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and wind gusts.

Another fire that began the same day as the Possum Kingdom Lake fire continued to burn Thursday about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. However, a multi-agency firefighting team continued to make slow by steady progress in containing the Chalk Mountain Fire that has blackened 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers), destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others.

In a statement, team officials said crews had improved containment from 50% to 53% from Wednesday to Thursday and crews suppressed a particularly stubborn portion of the fire with bulldozers Thursday. However, they also continued to strengthen fire lines and attack hotspots as conditions remained critically conducive to ignitions and spreading.

The cause of the Chalk Mountain Fire has not yet been determined.

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters soak the smoldering ground on the coast of Possum Kingdom Lake in Graford, Texas, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Madeleine Cook/Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Madeleine Cook Credit: Madeleine Cook Combined Shape Caption Firefighters soak the smoldering ground on the coast of Possum Kingdom Lake in Graford, Texas, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Madeleine Cook/Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Madeleine Cook Credit: Madeleine Cook

Combined Shape Caption A Type 1 Helicopter drops lake water on a blaze along FM 1148 Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Possum Kingdom Lake in Graham, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Yffy Yossifor Credit: Yffy Yossifor Combined Shape Caption A Type 1 Helicopter drops lake water on a blaze along FM 1148 Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Possum Kingdom Lake in Graham, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Yffy Yossifor Credit: Yffy Yossifor