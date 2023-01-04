Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The Chiefs are 9 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks figures Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will want to finish strong following a struggle against the lowly Broncos last week.

CHIEFS, 31-17

Houston (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Texans (2-13-1) need to lose to lock up the No. 1 pick in the draft.

COLTS, 16-13

New York Giants (plus 14) at Philadelphia

The Eagles (13-3) are playing for the No. 1 seed. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s sixth seed.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-13

Tennessee (plus 6) at Jacksonville

The AFC South title is on the line. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-8) have won four in a row. The Titans (7-9) are giving Josh Dobbs his second straight start, aiming to snap a six-game losing streak and secure a third straight division title.

JAGUARS, 23-20

New York Jets (minus 1) at Miami

The Dolphins (8-8) will likely start rookie Skylar Thompson because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater as they aim to snap a five-game losing streak and try to earn a wild-card spot. The Jets (7-9) are reduced to spoiler after losing five straight games.

JETS, 22-17

Cleveland (plus 2 1/2) at Pittsburgh

The Steelers (8-8) still have a shot at a wild-card berth and want to avoid coach Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.

STEELERS, 23-20

Tampa Bay (plus 4 1/2) at Atlanta

Tom Brady wants to play even though the Buccaneers (8-8) are locked into the NFC’s fourth seed. Bucs coach Todd Bowles can’t keep his starters in too long.

FALCONS, 24-16

Carolina (plus 3 1/2) at New Orleans

This game would’ve had playoff implications if the Buccaneers didn’t rally against Carolina last week.

SAINTS, 23-17

New England (plus 7) at Buffalo

It’s difficult to imagine how the Bills (12-3) will handle playing this game with Hamlin in the hospital. The Patriots (8-8) need a win to clinch a wild-card spot.

BILLS, 24-22

Minnesota (minus 7 1/2) at Chicago

The Vikings (12-4) fell to the third seed. Nathan Peterman starts for the Bears.

VIKINGS, 27-13

Baltimore (plus 6 1/2) at Cincinnati

The AFC North would’ve been up for grabs if the Bengals (11-4) lost to the Bills. The Ravens are 2-2 with Tyler Huntley filling in for Lamar Jackson.

BENGALS, 27-17

Los Angeles Rams (plus 6 1/2) at Seattle

The Seahawks (8-8) need a win and loss by Green Bay to get a wild-card berth.

SEAHAWKS, 24-13

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 2 1/2) at Denver

The Chargers (10-6) don’t have much at stake, either a fifth or sixth seed.

UPSET SPECAL: BRONCOS, 20-17

Arizona (plus 14) at San Francisco

The 49ers (12-4) would earn the No. 1 seed with a win and loss by Philadelphia.

49ERS, 34-9

Dallas (minus 7 1/2) at Washington

The Cowboys (12-4) still have a shot to win the NFC East.

COWBOYS, 27-13

Detroit (plus 4 1/2) at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (8-8) have climbed from 4-8 to a point where a win clinches a wild-card berth. The Lions (8-8) need a win and loss by Seattle to get in after a 1-6 start.

PACKERS, 27-24

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 12-3. Against spread: 9-6.

Season: Straight up: 159-95. Against spread: 128-121-5.

Thursday: Straight up: 13-6. Against spread: 9-10.

Monday: Straight up: 10-7. Against spread: 8-9.

Best Bet: Straight up: 9-8. Against spread: 9-8.

Upset Special: Straight up: 6-11. Against spread: 8-8-1.

