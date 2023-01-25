Chiefs' Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle

Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter of their divisional win over Jacksonville last Saturday, when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned in the second half to lead them to a 27-20 victory and a spot in the Chiefs' fifth straight conference title game.

“We'll see throughout the week. I haven't gotten to go out and practice yet and put myself in those positions,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I've done limited stuff in a small box of what I can do, but I'll push today and the next day and the next day again, to not reaggravate the injury but see what I can.”