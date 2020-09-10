Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season

The changes in Kansas City came after several professional franchises, including the Cleveland Indians in Major League Baseball, have been pushed to drop racist imagery. The biggest victory for supporters of Native Americans may have come before the start of the football season, when the Washington franchise dropped Redskins as its nickname.

“I see where the problem is with having (a headdress) and doing the face paint and everything, because you're not a part of their culture,” said Jackson Allen, a 24-year-old sales rep from Springfield, Missouri. “It's offensive. I can see the problem.”

The Chiefs have worked with tribes for the past six years to distance themselves from imagery that could be considered racist. Each season, a game is dedicated to Native American heritage.

Students at nearby Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, were among those who demanded changes.

“Using this mascot and having this fan base of predominantly white people wearing face paint and headdresses and doing the tomahawk chop, and it energizes them and gives them this sense of power, and then thinking there is nothing wrong with doing that is just mind boggling to me," said William Wilkinson, a 22-year-old business major from Madison, Wisconsin, who is Navajo, Cherokee, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara.

Wilkinson also said the Chiefs should change their nickname, although the franchise has maintained for years that it is named in honor of H. Roe Bartle. The philanthropist and two-term Kansas City mayor, whose nickname was “Chief,” was instrumental in helping to relocate the team from Dallas.

Ty Rowton, a self-described superfan who goes to games as the X-Factor, often attends games with a foam Arrowhead on his head, beads and a cape signed by players. But he has made one change to his costume: Instead of face paint, Rowton planned to stick duct tape with Bible verses on his face.

Rowton was stopped by security when he wore the getup for a training camp practice but said he has since gotten clearance for it. He thinks the team's changes are an overreaction. He also thinks the team should keep the tomahawk chop.

“It is something that gets us riled up together and that we do as one. It has never been meant to be disrespectful,” he said.

Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, said it's wrong to use “a race of people as a mascot.”

“It has always been swept under the rug," she said, "but because the Washington team was leaned on so hard that they made the change, now some of the other ones are starting to feel the heat. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this acceptable racism.”

Nationwide calls to address racial issues have become more prevalent since Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes during an arrest. Four officers were fired and have been charged in Floyd’s death, and protests have continued to grip the nation.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.