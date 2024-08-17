Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in preseason game vs Detroit

Mahomes has fooled around with behind-the-back throws in practice but has never completed one during a game.

It didn't take long for clips of the pass to go viral. Moments after Mahomes threw the pass, Kelce's brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted: “The son of a gun actually did it!"

Mahomes has a reputation for making audacious throws over the course of games. The two-time MVP has completed several no-look throws, along with numerous throws while parallel to the ground as he was getting sacked.

“That was unnecessary, but beautiful!” tweeted Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

