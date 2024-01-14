Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has helmet shattered during playoff game vs. Miami

Rarely do helmets fail in such a manner. But then again, rarely is it below zero at kickoff of a football game.

Mahomes ran two more plays before officials made him get a backup helmet from the sideline. He threw another incomplete pass and Kansas City kicked a field goal on fourth down to take a 19-7 lead, and Mahomes spent the ensuing Miami possession fiddling with the replacement helmet on the sideline in an effort to make it comfortable.

