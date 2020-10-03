Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

The NFL said Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday. The league said the move followed “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name.

It it the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak on the Titans; it is now scheduled for Oct. 25.