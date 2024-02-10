Chiefs put LG Joe Thuney on IR, activate RB Jerick McKinnon in finalizing Super Bowl roster

McKinnon remains a longshot to play, but the fact that he even put himself in position to be active Sunday is noteworthy. One of the unsung heroes of the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl had surgery in early January to repair a core muscle injury, and few gave McKinnon any chance of making it back to the team this season.

McKinnon is especially useful in the passing game, where he had 25 catches and four touchdowns in 12 games this season.

The Chiefs designated defensive tackle Mike Pennel to be their lone practice squad elevation for the Super Bowl. The 49ers elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from their practice squad.

