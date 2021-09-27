Chiefs' Reid released from hospital, plans to return soon

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews.

Reid coached the duration of the game on Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.