Chiefs win 9th straight AFC West title, beating Chargers 19-17 on bank-shot field goal

Matthew Wright kicked a 31-yard field goal that banked off the left upright as time expired, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived another close game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 to win their ninth straight AFC West title
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) reacts as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) is congratulated by teammates after making a game-winning field goal as time expires in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) reacts as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) is congratulated by teammates after making a game-winning field goal as time expires in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nation & World
By DAVID SMALE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matthew Wright kicked a 31-yard field goal that banked off the left upright as time expired, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived another close game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 on Sunday night to win their ninth straight AFC West title.

Patrick Mahomes led the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (12-1) on a clock-killing 4 1/2-minute drive to set up Wright’s fourth field goal. It looked routine until the ball clanged off the upright in the latest narrow escape for Kansas City, which has won 10 games by a one-score margin.

Kansas City's nine straight division titles are two short of the New England Patriots' NFL record of 11.

The Chiefs led 13-0 at halftime after the Chargers (8-5) punted on their first five possessions, but Justin Herbert and LA woke up in the second half, scoring on each of their three drives. Cameron Dicker's 37-yard field goal put the Chargers ahead 17-16 with 4:35 left.

Mahomes then went to work, hitting Xavier Worthy for 14 yards on third-and-10 and scrambling for another first down. After the two-minute warning, Mahomes scrambled, dodged a would-be tackle and lobbed a throw to a kneeling Travis Kelce that allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down to zero.

Mahomes was 24 of 37 for 210 yards and threw a 9-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins late in the first half for Kansas City's only touchdown.

Herbert went 21 of 30 for 213 yards and a TD.

Mahomes was sacked three times and has taken 13 sacks over the past three games, the most of any three-game stretch in his career.

The Chargers opened the second half with a 13-play, 79-yard drive that concluded with Gus Edwards' 3-yard touchdown run. Following a Chiefs punt, the Chargers then went 74 yards on four plays, aided by 39-yard pass interference penalty on Justin Reid, to take a 14-13 lead. Herbert found Quentin Johnson for a 4-yard touchdown, the Chargers' first TD pass in 13 quarters.

The Chiefs responded with Wright’s third field goal, this one from 50 yards after an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against Trey Smith pushed Kansas City back.

The Chiefs settled for Wright's 47-yard field goal on their opening drive, during which Mahomes passed Dan Marino for the most passing yards in the first eight years of a career.

Late in the second quarter, Herbert was hit by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton, forcing him to miss a play and leading to the Chargers' fifth punt. The Chiefs responded with a 9-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Hopkins' TD catch.

Kansas City's halftime lead was its largest of the season and it shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time.

Receiving royalty

Kelce finished with 45 yards receiving and has 12,010 in his career, trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten among tight ends.

Injuries

Herbert missed only one play after the hit by Bolton after trainers looked at his left leg. Taylor Heinicke replaced him. ... TE Will Dissly left the game with a right shoulder injury in the third quarter. ... WR Jalen Reagor was hurt in the third quarter.

Chiefs T DJ Humphries left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Up next

Chargers: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Chiefs: At Cleveland next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) celebrates after kicking a last-second field goal to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is congratulated by teammate Joshua Palmer (5) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is unable to catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Reid was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a Chargers touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Matthew Wright makes a 33-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) catches a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after running for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
South Korean investigators to seek a travel ban on President Yoon over...
2
How should the opioid settlements be spent? Those hit hardest often...
3
Russia's has used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile for the first time...
4
Adam Schiff to be sworn into the Senate, where he wants to be more than...
5
Kennedy Center pays tribute to Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Raitt...