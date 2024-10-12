Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting 'toxic mushrooms'

“Units were advised that 11 people had ingested toxic mushrooms and were all ill,” the post said.

The post referred to the emergency in York County as a “mass casualty” situation and said emergency units were dispatched from York, Lancaster and Harford counties.

Delta-Cardiff Fire Chief Laura Taylor said the adults and children were transported to WellSpan York Hospital in York and were in stable condition, WPMT-TV reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the private residence, WPMT reported.

Peach Bottom Township is near the Maryland state line about 56 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania state capital.