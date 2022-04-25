Child's body found after tour boat sank in Japan's far north

Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise had been instructed to improve its safety following the earlier accidents. In June, a boat ran aground without causing injuries, and in May, a boat collided with an object, causing three passengers to suffer minor injuries. The June accident involved the same captain of the sunken boat.

“We will thoroughly investigate what caused this situation and what kind of safety oversight was involved to allow the tour in order to prevent another accident,” Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito, who visited the area Sunday, told reporters.

Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise says its three-hour tour offers views of the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula and a chance to see whales, dolphins and brown bears. The national park is a UNESCO World Heritage site known as the southernmost region to see drifting sea ice.

Average April sea temperatures in the area are just above freezing. Experts say the low temperature and strong wind make the chances of survival low.

The bodies recovered Sunday were found in the same area near the tip of the peninsula, about 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) north from where the boat sent a distress call. Some were plucked from the sea, and others were found where they had washed onto the rocky coast.

Orange, square lifesaving floats with the boat’s name on them were also found on the rocks, the coast guard said. The coast guard said the operator told them that everyone on the boat was wearing a life vest but some of the victims found were without them.

Experts and local fishermen and boat operators also say they believe the boat was likely to have run aground after it was tossed around in high waves and damaged.

High waves and strong winds were forecast when the boat left port, and Japanese media said fishing boats had returned to port before noon Saturday because of the bad weather.

Local fisheries cooperative head Kazuhiko Fukayama told NHK television that it was unthinkable for the tour to have gone ahead in weather that was so rough passengers would have found it difficult just to stand still.

A tour boat crew belonging to another operator told NHK that he warned the Kazu 1 crew of rough seas and told them not to go. He also said the same boat ran aground last year and suffered a crack on its bow.

Accounts of local fishermen and tour boat operators suggest Kazu 1 was the only boat in the area, where no other boat was around to help the sinking boat until the first Coast Guard rescuers arrived at the scene from elsewhere on Hokkaido three hours later.

Saturday’s tour was reportedly the first by the operator this season, and the accident just before Japan’s Golden Week holidays starting late April could dampen local tourism, which slumped during the pandemic. Japan is still largely closed to foreign visitors.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki told reporters Sunday that he planned to request safety checks by tour operators in the prefecture ahead of the holidays.

