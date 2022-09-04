Chileans resoundingly reject new progressive constitution

Despite these expectations, no analyst or pollster had predicted such a large margin for the rejection camp, showing how Chileans were not ready to support a charter that would have been one of the most progressive in the world and would have fundamentally change the South American.

The proposed charter was the first in the world to be written by a convention split equally between male and female delegates, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its measures, which included characterizing Chile as a plurinational state, establish autonomous Indigenous territories, and prioritize the environment.

“The constitution that was written now leans too far to one side and does not have the vision of all Chileans,” Roberto Briones, 41, said after voting in Chile's capital of Santiago. “We all want a new constitution, but it needs to have a better structure.”

The result deals a major blow to Boric, who at 36 is Chile’s youngest-ever president. He had tied his fortunes so closely to the new document that analysts said it was likely some voters saw the plebiscite as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have been plunging since he took office in March.

What happens now amounts to a big question mark. Chilean society at large, and political leadership of all stripes, have agreed the constitution that dates from the country’s 1973-1990 dictatorship must change. The process that will be chosen to write up a new proposal still has to be determined and will likely be the subject of hard-fought negotiations between the country’s political leadership.

Boric has called on the heads of all political parties for a meeting tomorrow to determine the path forward.

The vote marked the climax of a three-year process that began when the country once seen as a paragon of stability in the region exploded in student-led street protests in 2019. The unrest was sparked by a hike in public transportation prices, but it quickly expanded into broader demands for greater equality and more social protections.

The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution. Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention.

The 388-article proposed charter sought to put a focus on social issues and gender parity, enshrined rights for the country’s Indigenous population and put the environment and climate change center stage in a country that is the world’s top copper producer. It also introduced rights to free education, health care and housing.

The new constitution would have established autonomous Indigenous territories and recognized a parallel justice system in those areas, although lawmakers would decide how far-reaching that would be.

In contrast, the current constitution is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in aspects like education, pensions and health care. It also makes no reference to the country’s Indigenous population, which makes up almost 13% of the population.

Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption An opponent of the new Constitution listens to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption An opponent of the new Constitution listens to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric, center, holds a baby as he embraces a supporter outside a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric, center, holds a baby as he embraces a supporter outside a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Combined Shape Caption Election workers wait for voters at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo Combined Shape Caption Election workers wait for voters at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo

Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric poses for a picture with a supporter outside a polling station before casting his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric poses for a picture with a supporter outside a polling station before casting his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Combined Shape Caption Poll workers prepare for a referendum vote on the draft of a new constitution, at a polling station in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Voters go to the polls Sunday to ratify a new constitution to reject the current constitution that was imposed by the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship 41 years ago. Many Chileans think the proposed new charter will be rejected amid frustration over the process. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo Combined Shape Caption Poll workers prepare for a referendum vote on the draft of a new constitution, at a polling station in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Voters go to the polls Sunday to ratify a new constitution to reject the current constitution that was imposed by the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship 41 years ago. Many Chileans think the proposed new charter will be rejected amid frustration over the process. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo

Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric, right, stands outside a polling station during a press conference after casting his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric, right, stands outside a polling station during a press conference after casting his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric casts his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete Combined Shape Caption Chile's President Gabriel Boric casts his vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Combined Shape Caption A man casts his vote at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar) Credit: Cristobal Escobar Credit: Cristobal Escobar Combined Shape Caption A man casts his vote at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar) Credit: Cristobal Escobar Credit: Cristobal Escobar

Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption A man votes at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo Combined Shape Caption A man votes at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo

Combined Shape Caption A box holds marked ballots during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar) Credit: Cristobal Escobar Credit: Cristobal Escobar Combined Shape Caption A box holds marked ballots during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar) Credit: Cristobal Escobar Credit: Cristobal Escobar

Combined Shape Caption A man votes in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption A man votes in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Nuns arrive at a polling station to vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Nuns arrive at a polling station to vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Two members of security forces walk outside a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo Combined Shape Caption Two members of security forces walk outside a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of the new Constitution sits on the sidewalk as he listens to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo Combined Shape Caption A supporter of the new Constitution sits on the sidewalk as he listens to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) Credit: Matias Basualdo Credit: Matias Basualdo