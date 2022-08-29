China announces 234 arrests in provincial banking scam

“At present, the public security organs have apprehended a large number of criminal suspects, among whom 234 were arrested," the statement read.

“Significant progress has been made in the recovery of stolen goods and damages. The investigation and handling of the case is being carried out in depth according to the law."

The statement said the originators of the scheme who later “absorbed" the funds had talked up the investments to other people who deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars, giving the scam the appearance of a Ponzi scheme.

No mention was made of any suspected collusion between local officials, police and the suspects.

The scam unfolded as thousands of customers opened accounts at six banks in Henan and neighboring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates. A sharp decline in China's economic growth and miniscule returns on savings in state banks have prompted many Chinese to invest in unconventional and often risky or even fraudulent financial vehicles.

The customers of the Henan banks later found they could not make withdrawals after news reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for financial crimes. A parent company linked to the banks is under investigation by police.

Bank authorities have said they will give some bank customers their deposits back, but many are still waiting to find out when they will be reimbursed.