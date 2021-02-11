China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliatory move

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the move “an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom" that would "only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”

Britain's communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China's English-language satellite news channel, on Feb. 4. It cited links to China's ruling Communist Party among the reasons.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the next day that Ofcom had acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias" and that China reserves the right to respond to protect the rights and interests of Chinese media.

Losing its British broadcasting license was a major setback for CGTN. The channel has a European operations hub in West London and is part a government push to expand China's soft power and burnish its image abroad.