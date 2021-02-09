China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion

Clubhouse temporarily gave Chinese users an uncensored forum to talk about politically sensitive issues. Unlike many other social media apps, it uses oral conversation, which allowed users in China to talk directly to people in Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by the Communist Party as part of its territory, and others abroad.

Topics for recent discussions included Xinjiang region in China's northwest, where the Communist Party has interned more than 1 million ethnic Muslims.

The service requires users to be invited to join and to give their names and phone numbers. That prompted warnings Chinese users might face official retaliation. It is unclear if anyone in China has been punished for using the service.

The ruling party also blocks access to Facebook, Twitter and other global social media services and thousands of websites run by news organizations and human rights, Tibet, pro-democracy and other activists.