China calls on Germany to protect access amid chip scrutiny

Semiconductor maker Elmos said Monday it was informed by the German Economy Ministry that the sale to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet was due to hold its weekly meeting Wednesday.

Western governments are increasingly wary about China's technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chips and other technology.