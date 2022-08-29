China charges 28, probes corruption after attack on women

On Monday, authorities from the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection said they were investigating 15 officials over corruption that involved “evil organizations,” including those associated with the attackers.

The 15, including the director of Tangshan’s public security bureau and officers from several police stations, are suspected of abuse of power, bribery and other job-related crimes. Eight of them have been detained during the investigation.

Separately, prosecutors said Monday that 28 people, including the men beating up the women in the video, had been charged recently. At least nine were arrested shortly after the attack. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the charges had been brought on Friday.

The 11 offenses against them include opening casinos, robbery, assisting in cybercrime activities, picking quarrels and provoking trouble.

Two of the women who were attacked were hospitalized for at least 11 days, while the others had minor injuries.

Prosecutors also dismissed rumors involving the case, including that the four women had been sexually assaulted, pushed off a building or run over by a car, stating that these rumors were proven false after investigation.