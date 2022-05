China claims sabotage as UN rights official visits Xinjiang

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Bachelet in the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday, telling her that China opposes “politicizing” human rights and imposing double standards.

Bachelet's trip is the first to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005.

Her six-day visit is focused on allegations of abuses against Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, but rights groups fear it will help whitewash the crackdown labeled by the U.S. as genocide.

China locked up an estimated million or more members of Uyghur, Kazakh and other Muslim minorities in what critics describe as a campaign to obliterate their distinct cultural identities. China says it has nothing to hide and welcomes all those without political bias to visit Xinjiang and view what it describes as a successful campaign to fight terrorism and restore order and ethnic cohesion.

From Guangzhou, Bachelet is to travel to Kashgar, once a stop on the Silk Road, and Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital. The U.N. and China barred foreign media from accompanying Bachelet, and it’s unclear whom she will meet and how much access she will be granted throughout her visit.

The U.N. quoted Bachelet as telling Wang that she was looking forward to exchanges with “many different people during my visit, particularly with government officials, business leaders, academics, students and members of the civil society working on human rights and other social and economic issues.”

“While we will be discussing sensitive and important issues, I hope this will help us to build confidence and enable us to work together in advancing human rights in China and globally,” it quoted Bachelet as saying.

“Wang noted that to advance the international cause of human rights, we must first respect each other and refrain from politicizing human rights." the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

“Multilateral human rights institutions should serve as a major venue for cooperation and dialogue rather than a new battlefield for division and confrontation," it said.

China's ruling Communist Party allows no political opposition and strictly limits free speech and rights to assembly and religious expression. China is also one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and has signed but not ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights administered by Bachelet's office.

Beijing has also come under criticism over its refusal to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as its hard-line "zero-COVID" approach to the pandemic that has disrupted the lives of tens of millions of citizens and upended global supply chains.

In an online meeting Tuesday with Wang, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on “members of the international community to condemn Russia’s illegal war of aggression and to assume their responsibility to uphold international law and to protect the U.N. Charter."

Baerbock cited the “shocking reports and new evidence of very serious human rights violations in Xinjiang and called for a transparent investigation," her ministry said.

“Human rights are a fundamental part of the international order and Germany is committed to protecting them worldwide," Baerbock said.

In this photo released by UN Human Rights Office, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at right meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, May 23, 2022. (UN Human Rights Office via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second right, meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, left, in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Deng Hua/Xinhua via AP)

FILE - A man holds a child as they watch a dance performance at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FILE - A child rests near the entrance to the mosque where a banner in red reads "Love the party, Love the country" in the old city district of Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

FILE - A security person watches from a guard tower around a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

FILE - Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)