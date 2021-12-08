China cleared to play in men's hockey at Beijing Olympics

The IIHF agreed, even though Kunlun has lost 29 of 36 KHL games this season and China is ranked 32nd in the world.

The hope is that an influx of international players allows China to not get blown out in group play games against the U.S., Canada and Germany. Leading scorers Spencer Foo and Brandon Yip and top defenseman Ryan Sproul are Canadian, and starting goaltender Jeremy Smith is American, though there is still some uncertainty about who will be eligible to play in Beijing.

The IIHF allows players to naturalize and represent a country if they’ve played there for at least two years. It’s not clear if there were eligibility concerns for some naturalized players because the pandemic forced Kunlun out of China to a Moscow suburb in early 2020. Athletes are required to be citizens of a country to participate in the Olympics.

After being awarded the 2022 Olympics in 2015, China hired big-name coaches from overseas and invested in a youth academy with the aim of developing a homegrown team in time. That failed, but China will still get to play on home ice in February.

The attention now turns to NHL participation, which was agreed to with the caveat that the league and Players' Association could pull out if pandemic conditions worsen. If a significant amount of NHL games are postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, withdrawing is an option because the 2 1/2-week Olympic break would be needed for rescheduling purposes.

The NHL/NHLPA deadline is Jan. 10.

