China coast guard blocks Philippine boats in disputed sea

The incident is the latest flare-up in the long-simmering territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, where China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims. China claims virtually the entire waterway and has transformed seven disputed shoals into missile-protected island bases to cement its claims, ratcheting up tensions and alarming rival claimants and Western governments led by the U.S.

Washington has no claims in the busy waterway but has patrolled the region with its Navy ships and aircraft to assure its allies, including the Philippines, and ensure freedom of navigation and overflight. China has repeatedly warned the U.S. to stay away from the disputed waters and not meddle in what it says is a regional issue.

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have repeatedly assured the Philippines that the U.S. will honor its obligation under the two nations' Mutual Defense Treaty if Philippine forces, ships or aircraft come under attack in the long-disputed region.