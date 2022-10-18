China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim

He added that the British government should step up protection for Chinese diplomatic posts and personnel in the U.K.

Downing Street said the incident was “deeply concerning" and U.K. lawmakers have called on the Conservative government to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain what happened.

Video on the BBC website showed a scuffle breaking out in front of the consulate after masked men tore down and took away the protesters’ placards. The video appeared to show several men wearing face masks beating up someone who had been pushed to the ground amid the clashes.

Police said the protester was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. No arrests have been made.

The Chinese Consulate in Manchester didn't respond to a request for comment.

At a media briefing Tuesday, Hong Kong leader John Lee said he did not have the full details about the case but trusted that the U.K. government would handle the incident in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and British law.