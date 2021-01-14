China demands US lift Xinjiang cotton, tomato import ban

Zhao said Beijing would “safeguard its interests and dignity” but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The government has made similar statements following earlier U.S. sanctions but took no action.

Xinjiang is a major cotton supplier to clothing producers in China as well as Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries. That makes the U.S. ban a potential challenge for retailers or clothing brands that will be required to ensure their products are free of Xinjiang cotton.

Zhao warned the ban would disrupt such global supply chains.

“It is detrimental to the interests of enterprises and consumers of all countries, including the United States itself,” he said.

Xinjiang also is a major supplier of tomato paste to foreign food brands, but its main markets are Europe and the Middle East.

The United States imported about $9 billion worth of cotton goods directly from China last year, according to the U.S. government.

Earlier, Washington imposed a ban in December on imports from a company that controls about one-third of Xinjiang cotton production. The government said it has stopped shipments worth about $2 million. Canada and Britain also have announced plans to block imports of goods produced by forced labor.

The Trump administration has blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labor in Xinjiang. It has imposed travel bans and other sanctions on Communist Party officials with prominent roles in the campaign.