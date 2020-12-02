China denies weakening sanctions enforcement on North Korea

“With the continuing spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, we once again call on the Security Council to initiate discussions on the reversible clause of the resolution as soon as possible and make the necessary adjustments to the sanctions, especially in the area of people’s livelihoods, to create conditions for a political resolution on the peninsula," Hua said.

China is North Korea's most important ally and source of trade and aid but agreed to U.N. sanctions after North Korea conducted nuclear and missile tests in defiance of Beijing, threatening stability in Northeast Asia and even a possible war with the U.S.

China has strongly objected to unilateral U.S. sanctions on North Korea.

The sanctions have hit North Korea's economy hard, creating even more hardship for citizens outside of major cities. However, leader Kim Jong Un's government has so far shown no sign of making the sort of major nuclear concessions demanded by the U.S. for an easing of the measures.

Easing or removing sanctions would give North Korea less, not more, incentive to seriously pursue denuclearization, Wong said in his talk.

“Chinese leaders are asking us to build the frame of a house, even furnish it, without laying the foundation first,” Wong said.