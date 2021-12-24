China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

Chinese officials reject the accusations and say the camps are meant for job training and to combat radicalism.

The accusations are “vicious lies concocted by anti-China forces,” said Zhao, the spokesman. “Residents of all ethnic groups there enjoy happy and fulfilling lives.”

Chinese state media have criticized foreign shoe, clothing and other brands that express concern about Xinjiang and publicized calls for boycotts of their goods.

On Thursday, chipmaker Intel Corp. apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang, a major source of silica used in processor chips. Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, called the company’s request “arrogant and vicious.”