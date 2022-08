China emphasizes ties with Southeast Asia in Cambodia meet

“We have safeguarded the oasis of peace in the face of the turbulence in the international security situation,” he said.

ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

China has become one of the biggest lenders to developing countries through its Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across Asia, Africa and the Middle East to Europe.

This has prompted accusations Beijing is using debt to gain political leverage, but Chinese officials deny that.

In the Phnom Penh meetings, Wang pledged that China will continue to "strive to promote high-quality development, build a new development pattern, provide greater momentum for regional and world economic recovery and development, and provide more development opportunities for ASEAN countries.”

Hun Sen, the prime minister of Cambodia, this year's host of the ASEAN meetings and one of the group's most pro-China countries, met individually with Wang on Wednesday.

During the meeting with Hun Sen, Wang reiterated that “China is willing to work with Cambodia to safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests,” China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The report did not provide more detail, but China and Cambodia in June broke ground on a naval port expansion project, which has raised concerns from the U.S. and others that it could give Beijing a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand.

Hun Sen in 2019 reportedly granted China the right to set up a military base at the Ream Naval Base, but has long denied that, saying Cambodia’s Constitution prohibits foreign military facilities.

The U.S. in November sanctioned two senior Cambodian defense officials over allegations of graft connected to construction financing at the Ream base, and China has accused Washington of conducting a smear campaign.

In his meeting with Wang, Xinhua reported that Hun Sen said an “iron-clad” friendship had developed, which was “enjoying fruitful results from joint construction of the Belt and Road, which have brought huge benefits to their peoples.”

Both U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were to hold separate meetings later in the day with the ASEAN group.

In a separate meeting with the ASEAN ministers that brought together Wang with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Yoshimasa emphasized that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had far-reaching effects beyond Europe, which he said has made it even more difficult for economies to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Russia's aggression against Ukraine has given rise to many challenges, including soaring prices of energy, food and other commodities, as well as supply chain disruptions," he said. “I think now is the time to address these challenges in a coordinated manner, and it is even more important to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, center, and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attend the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

