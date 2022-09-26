China eyeing a medal for first time in 28 years

“We have all the respect in the world for China, we’ve seen them grow ... this is a great time for the women’s national team," Reeve said. "It’s a great time. It’s a very, very good team.”

China plays a more up-tempo unselfish style under Zheng, who took over in May. In Monday's win over Puerto Rico, the team had 39 assists on its 41 baskets.

Chinese fans have taken notice. Besides the host team, China has drawn the biggest crowds at the World Cup. The players have been appreciative of the support, signing autographs and posing for pictures after games.

“I like that our fans come to watch,” said Han, who is averaging 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in the tournament.

She came into the tournament after having a strong season in the WNBA for the Liberty and has a huge fan following.

A win over Belgium on Tuesday would secure the No. 2 seed in the pool and more importantly have the team avoiding a rematch with the U.S. until the gold medal game.

Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

