China faces grilling in review of key rights by UN committee

The hearing was built around questions from submissions from nearly 20 nongovernmental groups, and conducted by independent experts working with the U.N. who make up the committee, which aims to help countries uphold their commitments under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Michael Windfuhr, deputy director of the German Institute for Human Rights and the committee's country rapporteur on China, laid out a number of questions on issues as diverse as discrimination, access to lawyers, and assurances that Chinese multinational firms wouldn't undermine human rights abroad.

“Dealing with China in six hours devoted to a state review is a challenge for the committee,” he said. “The committee will therefore prioritize the most pressing human rights issues under the covenant.”

He asked how many organizations have been classified as having endangered national security under the hotly contested National Security Law in Hong Kong, and asked how China would improve transparency in the sharing of data about COVID-19 with the international community.

But Hong Kong officials, speaking in English, insisted that the security law has specific provisions for respecting human rights, particularly in the context of some trade union activities, which they considered to have violated the law and had nothing to do with labor rights.

“The Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) government is dedicated to defend and protect the lawful rights and freedom of association in Hong Kong,” said Hoi-shan Cheung, assistant commissioner in Hong Kong’s Labor Department.

Chinese delegates were expected to provide at least some answers as the hearing on China — one of six countries before the panel this month — concluded Thursday.