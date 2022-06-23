China hosts BRICS meeting amid rising economic concerns

In an address to the BRICS Economic Summit on Wednesday, Xi said the conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” continuing its formal position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia.

Xi said imposing sanctions could act as a “boomerang” and a “double-edged sword,” and that the global community would suffer from “politicizing, mechanizing and weaponizing” global economic trends and financial flows.

“Economic globalization is an objective requirement for the development of productive forces and an irresistible historical trend,” Xi said.

In a recorded video, Bolsonaro made no mention of any country and said that “the current international context is a cause for concern because of the risks to trade and investment flows to the stability of energy supply chains and investment."

“Brazil’s response to these challenges is not to close itself off. On the contrary, we have sought to deepen our economic integration," he added.

The BRICS collective was founded in 2009 when the countries were seen as the potential engine for future global economic growth.

Since then, South Africa and Brazil have seen their economies become mired in crisis while China’s growth has sharply declined and Russia has become embroiled in its invasion of Ukraine and punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West.

China and India have meanwhile feuded over their disputed border and New Delhi’s defense partnership with the U.S., Japan and Australia in what is known as “The Quad.” Skirmishes along the frontier resulted in a major standoff in 2020 leading to casualties on both sides.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The conflict in Ukraine has "sounded an alarm for humanity," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Yin Bogu Credit: Yin Bogu Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The conflict in Ukraine has "sounded an alarm for humanity," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Yin Bogu Credit: Yin Bogu