China imposes provisional tariffs on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese EVs

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on Tuesday, four days after a majority of European Union countries approved duties on electric vehicles made in China.

The tit-for-tat move potentially gives Chinese negotiators leverage in talks with the EU on reducing or eliminating the tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs, which would take effect at the end of this month.