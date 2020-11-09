China, Iran join queue to scrutinize US at UN rights body

A sampling of some of the questions sent in advance suggested intensity scrutiny of the U.S. record on human rights.

China asked how many migrant children had been detained and how many migrants had died in detention in the U.S. over the past four years; Iran asked if the U.S. will end its “unlawful practice” of imposing sanctions on other countries; the Syrian government asked what measures U.S. authorities had taken to end the “occupation” of its territory by U.S. forces.

“Does the United States plan to end military intervention in other countries and stop killing their civilians wantonly,” asked China’s delegation.

Envoys — most of them beaming into the Geneva session via videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic — were to be granted less than a minute to air their questions and comments, while an array of U.S. officials were on hand in person and virtually to take part.

The United States last came up for its turn for such a review in 2015. The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the Human Rights Council two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of being too accepting of autocratic regimes that regularly abuse human rights as members.