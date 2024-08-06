China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites

China says it has launched a rocket carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space
Nation & World
38 minutes ago
X

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China’s space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative — or possible competitor — to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China's strategic rival, the United States.

In Other News
1
Israel-Hamas war latest: Palestinians killed in West Bank as world...
2
Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament, clearing the way for...
3
Bloomberg gives $600 million to four Black medical schools' endowments
4
Energy Department awards $2.2B to strengthen the electrical grid and...
5
Japan's Nikkei 225 soars 10% and other world markets are mixed after...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top