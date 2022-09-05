China locks down 65 million as holiday travel peak looms

The fear of being caught in a lockdown or sent to a quarantine facility for even being in proximity with a person who tested positive has severely constrained people’s work, socializing and travel habits.

In Chengdu, the start of the new school term has been delayed and most residents have been confined to their residential compounds. In all, 33 cities are restricting residents to their homes or compounds, according to state media reports.

Since the outbreak began, China has placed tens of millions of people under lockdowns that have been ruthlessly applied, sometimes preventing residents from obtaining food, health care and basic necessities.

A more-than five-week closure of Shanghai, China's largest city and key financial hub, upended the local economy, prompted protests and led to an exodus of foreign residents.

A woman gets her routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

