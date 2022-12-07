dayton-daily-news logo
X

China November trade sinks under virus pressure, rate hikes

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
China’s imports and exports shrank in November as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on the second-largest economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on the second-largest economy.

Exports sank 9% from a year earlier to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat.

The country’s global trade surplus narrowed by 2.5% from a year earlier to $69.9 billion.

Chinese trade was forecast to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in surging inflation.

Chinese consumer demand has been hurt by a “zero-COVID” strategy that has repeatedly shut down large sections of cities to contain virus outbreaks. That has disrupted business and confined millions of people to their homes for weeks at a time.

In Other News
1
Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock
2
No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT
3
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
4
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
5
AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top