China sanctions Britons over West's Xinjiang criticism

“Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them,” he tweeted.

At a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a string of accusations against the U.S., the U.K., allied nations and portions of the Western media, saying they had been collaborating to subvert China's unity and development.

“For a lengthy period of time, the U.S., U.K and others have felt free to say whatever they like without allowing others to do the same," Hua said. Those days are over and the West will “have to gradually get used to it," Hua said.

The latest sanctions and the harsh tone of Hua's comments reflect China's increasingly tough diplomacy under nationalist leader Xi Jinping, who has pledged to uphold China's interests at any cost. Over recent days, China has blocked already highly limited BBC broadcasts into the country and put two Canadians on trial in apparent retribution for that country's detention of an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

China has rejected all criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, along with its crackdown on opposition figures in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory. It has shrugged off U.S. sanctions against officials accused of squelching democracy in Hong Kong and angrily denounced a British plan to offer a path to residency and citizenship to millions of citizens of its former colony.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged Chinese authorities to allow representatives from the U.N. into Xinjiang to “verify facts” if it wants to “credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses.” China says diplomats are welcome in the region but only under Beijing-imposed conditions.

The sanctions list names U.K. legislators Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Neil O’Brien, Tim Loughton and Nusrat Ghani, House of Lords members David Alton and Helena Kennedy, lawyer Geoffrey Nice and academic Joanne Nicola Smith Finley.

The China Research Group, established by a group of Conservative MPs, independent research group Uyghur Tribunal and the Essex Court Chambers, a law firm that also described Chinese policies toward minorities in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity and genocide, were also listed.

Ghani, a Conservative member of Parliament who is of Muslim heritage, said she “won’t be intimidated” by Beijing’s “extraordinary” move.

“This is a wakeup call for all democratic countries and lawmakers that we will not be able to conduct our day-to-day business without China sanctioning us for just attempting to expose what’s happening in Xinjiang and the abuse against the Uyghurs,” she told BBC radio.

China's sanctions are the latest move in an increasingly bitter row over Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million members of Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups, using forced labor and imposing coercive birth control measures.

Chinese state TV called Thursday for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M as Beijing lashed out at foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision by the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose travel and financial sanctions on four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang. Cotton and other agricultural products form a major component of the local economy in vast but thinly populated Xinjiang.

Companies ranging from Nike to Burberry that have well-established presences in China were also targeted online, with some Chinese celebrities saying they were severing endorsement deals.

Residents wearing masks walk along the streets of Aksu in western China's Xinjiang region on Thursday, March 18, 2021. China on Friday announced sanctions on British individuals and entities following the U.K.'s joining the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A Chinese paramilitary police officer stands guard outside the British Embassy in Beijing, Friday, March 26, 2021. China has announced sanctions on British individuals and entities following the U.K.'s joining the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A Chinese paramilitary police officer stands guard outside the British Embassy in Beijing, Friday, March 26, 2021. China has announced sanctions on British individuals and entities following the U.K.'s joining the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein