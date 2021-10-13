China says power cuts won't hit homes in winter, amid crunch

That is adjusted from the current ceiling of 10% and floor of 15% and aims to encourage industrial upgrades through the investment in more efficient technologies, Zhao added.

Zhao said coal production was being increased along with natural gas, and energy reserves would be deployed to meet demand.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, producing an estimated 27% of global greenhouse gases, followed by the United States. China obtains roughly 60% of its power from coal and is opening more coal-fired power plants, while also committing to reducing its use of the fossil fuel.

The country has set a target of generating 20% of its total energy needs from renewables by 2025, reducing total emissions starting from 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2060.

China is also a world leader in producing solar panels and wind turbines for renewable energy. Despite that, the U.S. and others have urged China to adopt more ambitious efforts to keep rising temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels.

Zhao said there was no conflict between the uptick in coal production and China's carbon control targets.

“China has always honored our commitments for the goals we have set and and we will do whatever we can to achieve them," Zhao said.