China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Hauwei

Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton was present at the hearing in the city of Dandong, about 210 miles (340 kilometers) east of Beijing on the North Korean border. No word has been given about a trial date for former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who was also detained in December 2018 and charged with spying.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. and daughter of the company's founder, was arrested Dec. 1, 2018, in Vancouver on U.S. charges of lying to the Hong Kong arm of the British bank HSBC about possible dealings with Iran in violation of trade sanctions.

China’s government has denounced the arrest as part of U.S. efforts to hamper its technology development and demanded Meng's immediate release.

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, a security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, Michael Spavor, center, an entrepreneur, is seen with former NBA star Dennis Rodman, left, on the arrival at the capital airport for a flight to North Korea, in Beijing, China. The Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves to B.C. Supreme Court during a break in her extradition hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK