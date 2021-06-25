China slams US curbs on solar materials as economic attack

The U.S. move is a potential hurdle for President Joe Biden's ambition to promote solar power. Hoshine is one of the biggest global suppliers of polysilicon, a material used to make solar panels.

Zhao said Beijing will “take all necessary measures” to protect its companies but gave no details. Chinese spokespeople have made similar comments in response to earlier U.S. trade sanctions, usually followed by no official action.

The U.S. customs agency said an investigation found evidence that workers in the Xinjiang polysilicon industry were intimidated and threatened and their movement restricted.

Direct imports from Hoshine into the United States over the past 2 1/2 years totaled about $6 million while finished goods that include material from the company were about $150 million, according to the U.S. government.