China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

Public attractions including the Oriental Pearl TV tower began requiring visitors to show negative results from virus tests, according to news reports.

In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite housing complex in the northeastern district of Shunyi was closed after an infection was found there. Residents were ordered to undergo testing.

The government said the infected person found there was a close contact of an earlier case in the capital.

“Please do not leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, was cited by state TV as saying.

The new cases included 134 in Jilin province in the northeast, where the industrial city of Changchun with a population of 9 million was put on lockdown Friday.

Changchun and the Jilin provincial capital, also called Jilin, are “still at the peak of community transmission,” the province’s party secretary, JIng Junhai, said in a statement.

On Saturday, the government announced Mayor Wang Lu of Jilin was replaced but gave no reason.

Yucheng in Shandong province also was on lockdown under China’s “zero tolerance” strategy, which aims to find and isolate every case.

Caption Healthcare workers work at the makeshift COVID-19 isolation facilities in the San Tin area of Hong Kong, Friday, March 11, 2022. Hong Kong, where experts say the city's worst outbreak to date may have peaked, barber shops and hair salons reopened Thursday. Still, many are seeing that as an example of mixed messages from the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has been ordered to follow the "zero tolerance" approach used on the mainland. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption A worker wearing a protective suit speaks to residents in a neighborhood in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province, Friday, March 11, 2022. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption People line up for COVID-19 tests in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province, Friday, March 11, 2022. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited