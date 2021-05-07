China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

Exports rose to $263.9 billion, in line with the previous month's growth but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday. Imports increased to 43.1%, accelerating from March's 38.1% expansion.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.